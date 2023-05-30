New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Subsidy: Rapper N6…

Subsidy: Rapper N6 Advises Ladies Amid Fuel Hike

Radio presenter and rapper, Nnamdi Nwabalisi, better known as N6 has shared a piece of advice to ladies as Nigerians face a rise in fuel prices.

Recall that at the swearing-in of President Bola Tinubu on Monday, he made a speech announcing the removal of subsidy on petroleum product, highlighting his administration’s focus on economic growth and reform.

Barely 24 hours after he made the announcements, some filling stations in Nigeria have increased to N600 per litre.

Following the new development, rapper N6 has advised ladies to marry any man who agrees to give them a lift in their cars and also go further to put on the AC for them.

“Dear ladies, in this new dispensation of N600 a litre, any Naija guy wey gives you a lift come ON AC for you in his car truly loves you. Marry him”.

Tags:

Read Previous

EU Launches Project To Mitigate Climate Change-Induced Crises In Niger Delta
Read Next

Subsidy Removal: Queues Return To Oyo Filling Stations

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023