Subsidy: Rapper N6 Advises Ladies Amid Fuel Hike

Radio presenter and rapper, Nnamdi Nwabalisi, better known as N6 has shared a piece of advice to ladies as Nigerians face a rise in fuel prices.

Recall that at the swearing-in of President Bola Tinubu on Monday, he made a speech announcing the removal of subsidy on petroleum product, highlighting his administration’s focus on economic growth and reform.

Barely 24 hours after he made the announcements, some filling stations in Nigeria have increased to N600 per litre.

Following the new development, rapper N6 has advised ladies to marry any man who agrees to give them a lift in their cars and also go further to put on the AC for them.

“Dear ladies, in this new dispensation of N600 a litre, any Naija guy wey gives you a lift come ON AC for you in his car truly loves you. Marry him”.