Subsidy: ‘Prudent investment of savings’ll improve financial rating’

Prudent investment of trillions of naira savings from fuel subsidy withdrawal will shore the financial rating of Nigeria before international investors and creditors. It will also lead to economic transformation and improve the standard of living and quality of life for Nigerians and the residents of the country. Sources had recently revealed that the Federal Government had saved N1.83 trillion in less than three months after it stopped fuel subsidy payments. It was reported that the savings were made from revenue that accrued into the federation account in June and July and that the amount was saved in the federation account “first as a fallback (augmentation) for a rainy day.”

The source said that N1.051 trillion was saved from the N1.97 trillion revenue generated in June and that an additional N779.890 billion was saved from the N1.746 trillion revenue raked in last month. President Bola Tinubu had in July also said that the Nigerian government saved more than N1 trillion after his decision to halt payment of petrol subsidy. National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, concurred with the need to prudentially expend the subsidy savings. In an interview with the New Telegraph over the weekend, he also warned against corruption, adding that the subsidy financial gains must not be embezzled or misapplied. He suggested that the trillions of naira subsidy savings should be spent on things that will recalibrate the economy. According to him, investing in infrastructure such as roads is advised.

He also advised the government to invest in agriculture so as to address the pervading hunger in the nation. He also urged the government to improve the nation’s healthcare and education systems. He decried the high medical and educational tourism by Nigerians and noted that they have led to huge capital flights. Okoronkwo said it was imperative to make the nation’s educational system functional and standard, adding that human capital development was essential. The IPMAN boss urged the government to also use the subsidy gain to ensure gas penetration. He stated that it should also be invested in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion, adding that many countries that transited from fuel to other energy mix provided single-digit loans to stakeholders to facilitate the conversion. Okoronkwo said: “At least it should be invested in critical infrastructure like road, and now there is the fear of Cameroun opening their dam and so we can also create our own dam where the water from Cameroun dam can enter which will also boost agriculture.

“There should be a conscious effort to boost agriculture, especially, now that we have food challenges globally. If we can use our arable land, we will not only feed the nation, we can also export to other countries. We should look inward, especially on agriculture, so that there will not be hunger. “Other areas should also be developed. For instance, solid minerals. It should be made to begin to contribute more to the Gross Domestic Product and economy generally. This is the time to look inward.