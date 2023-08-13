Subsidy: Proposed N8000 Palliatives To 12m Households’ll Waste Resources – Faparusi

…Tasks FG on the introduction of Gas Subsidy as alternative

A former member of the House of Representatives, Bamidele Faparusi has advised the Federal Government not to embark on the proposed N8,000 palliatives to 12 million households as an attempt to cushion the hardship of fuel subsidy removal.

Faparusi stated that such a step would amount to a waste of the lean resources being managed by the government, adding that nothing meaningful would be achieved through the policy.

The former federal lawmaker advocated for the introduction of a subsidy on gas, saying it would be a better solution to alleviate the suffering of the masses as such a decision would develop Nigerians’ local capacity for its adoption.

The submission contained the press statement on Sunday by the former lawmaker in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital which was made available to New Telegraph.

The former federal lawmaker however commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his rear courage to implement the subsidy removal on petroleum products.

” Leadership is about the ability to take difficult decisions, and removal of subsidy on petroleum products is one of such decisions”

He however noted that the only way government can cushion the current harsh effects of fuel subsidy removal is to divert part of the subsidy on gas so that Nigerians can adopt gas as an alternative. “After all, smuggling that bastardized the previous subsidy regime on fuel will be near impossible with Gas”.

He said the step will reduce demand on petroleum products and create new employment and business opportunities for Nigerians, and will also serve as palliatives to everybody both rich and poor.

Faparusi, who was the former Coordinator, Contact and Mobilization Committee, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Committee in the 2023 presidential election in Ekiti remarked that no number of buses purchased by the government can solve the transportation problem brought about by the subsidy removal, stressed that” the government must accelerate the adoption of Gas as the alternative to fuel our vehicles and re-energise the economy.

” As you can notice, we now have very few vehicles on our roads, which means people’s productivity has dropped and that will affect the economic output of the country in the medium term.

As a government, we must mitigate this by exploring an alternative means of fuelling the economy through the introduction of subsidy on Gas for a period of 5 years to allow for local adoption of the resource.

“In Europe, they use gas for virtually everything, and we have accountants of gas resources everywhere in Nigeria. So, the government should upgrade gas infrastructure through public-private partnerships and introduce subsidy to bridge the viability gap.

“This to me is the immediate solution to the current hardship. This policy should be time bound for say five to ten years for people to adopt it. Within that period, the adoption of gas by Nigerians would have been entrenched.

“If people can afford to convert their vehicles to run on gas and the technology is available, this will create more employment opportunities and reduce the high cost of living. As it stands today, not only the poor, the rich also cry. This will relieve masses more than sharing N8,000.”