Subsidy Policy: Ebonyi NUJ Laments High Cost Of Living

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State Council, has lamented the increasing high cost of living in the country following the Federal Government subsidy policy.

In a communique issued at the end of her Congress at its Dr Sam Egwu NUJ Press Center, Abakaliki, the state capital, the Council noted that the policy has made the cost of living very high for the common man and urged the government to accommodate everyone including journalists in it’s proposed plan to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal in the country.

It however commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for his purposeful leadership in Ebonyi State and assured of total support to his administration in his avowed determination to make life better for the people.

The communique was signed by the Chairman of the union in the state, Comrade Samson Nwafor, Secretary of the council, Comrade Nnamdi Akpa, Chairman of the communique drafting committee, Pastor Jacob Ogodo and two members of the committee, Loveth Onyebuchi and Celestine Okeh, commended members for their peaceful conduct during the last Bye Election for the office of Chairman of the Council.

It noted that the conduct of members made the election credible, free, fair and devoid of rancour and acrimony.

“Congress also commends members for their solidarity and support they had been giving to the Executive Committee led by Comrade Samson Nwafor, bearing in mind that the new leadership is prepared to take the Council to a higher height by embarking on programmes such as periodic training and re-training of members among others.

“Congress encourages the leadership of the Council to continue to put in best efforts at ensuring that the welfare of her members is sustained and enhanced, especially by partnering with relevant authorities such as government, organizations and individuals to actualize the task.

“Congress laments the worsening high cost of living in the country occasioned by the recent removal of Fuel Subsidy and urges the government to accommodate her members in the ongoing/proposed measures including disbursement of palliatives meant to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on the citizens.

“Congress congratulates the Governor for marking 100 days in office with laudable achievements and assures the Governor of the continual support of the Council to his administration in his uncommon leadership drive aimed at empowering the people and transforming Ebonyi state.

“Congress urges her members to continue to exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties by ensuring balanced and development-driven reportage at all times as a way of contributing our quota to the development efforts of Rt. Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru’s led administration in the State”, the communique stated.

The council congratulated one of its members, Mrs Fortunate Ozo for being selected among the 12 Female Journalists from one hundred and seventy-three valid applications submitted within Nigeria and three African countries that participated in the Report Women Female Reporter’s Leadership Programme Fellowship Champion building edition of the Wole Soyinka Center For Investigative Journalism.