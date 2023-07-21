Subsidy: Petroleum Product Distributors Oppose Petrol Loading Fee Hike

The Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADI- TOP) has opposed the al- leged increase of truck loading fee for petrol by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTD).

National President, ADITOP, Alhaji Lawal Dan-Zaki, in a statement yesterday, said distributors of petroleum products in Nigeria were uncomfortable with the alleged arbitrary increase of loading fee. He said his association members opined that such was an alarming abuse and impunity, of levies imposed by the PTD.

He stated that one of the major concerns of the association was the alarming abuse, impunity, and arbitrary increase of levies allegedly imposed by the PTD. He added that ADITOP firmly believed that no association in the oil and gas industry should be permitted to collect unreasonable levies per truck of PMS.

Dan-Zaki said: “At present, the PTD collects N60,000 per truck for loading and is planning a further increase. ”We in the ADITOP vehemently oppose this. This exorbitant increase places an undue burden on the already struggling general public and serves no productive purpose at this critical juncture in the downstream sector.”