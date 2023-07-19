Subsidy Palliative: Tinubu orders review of proposed N8,000 cash transfe

Following stringent criticisms against the proposed N8,000 cash transfer to the poorest of the poor in the country as palliative for the removal of fuel subsidy, President Bola Tinubu has ordered an immediate review. According to a issued by his spokesman, Dele Alake, the President also ordered that the whole gamut of the palliative package by the government be unveiled to Nigerians. He equally ordered: “Immediate release of fertilizers and grains to approximately 50 million farmers and households respectively in all the 36 states and the FCT. “The President further assures Nigerians that the N500 billion approved by parliament to cushion the pain occasioned by the end of subsidy regime will be judiciously utilised. “The beneficiaries of the reliefs shall be Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliation. President Bola Tinubu has promised to always prioritize the wellbeing of Nigerians and he is irrevocably committed to the vow. “A number of decisions taken so far by this Administration have buttressed this stance.”

