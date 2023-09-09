Subsidy: Oyo Declares Food Distribution Plan as Challenging

Oyo State Government has described its food distribution exercise under the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) as a testing ground that has thrown up its own challenges and successes.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade however maintained that despite the challenges, the exercise was able to reach the most vulnerable in all the 33 local governments in the state and therefore a success.

The food distribution exercise which is the first phase of SAfER consists of only 25 percent of the food to be distributed to the poorest of the poor in the state. The commissioner said that henceforth the state government will ensure that desperate and violent-minded people are not allowed to hijack the exercise from the organizers.

It will be recalled that organizers were overwhelmed in certain areas particularly in Ibadan zone and were forced to disperse the Food items in their custody for fear of being lynched.

Oyelade however said that the items distribution went according to plan in other areas of the state just as he assured that the next phase which will begin in due course will be better implemented.

He said that food item distribution is only an aspect of SAfER adding that others including transportation, health care, insurance, food security and agriculture are also very active.

On transportation, he stated that no fewer than 46 buses have been provided out of which 31 of them ply intra-city routes in Ibadan, the state capital while the others ply other key towns in the state at a very reduced cost.

He added that the transportation project has been so successful that private transport owners have had to complain about the reduction in government buses fares.

According to him, the state government will provide N500m as loans to small and micro entrepreneurs and that plan has reached an advanced stage with the signing of memorandum of understanding (MOU) with seven microfinance banks across the state.

Speaking on the health component of the initiative, he said the state government has identified 50,000 pensioners as qualified to be enrolled in the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) free of charge, while 100,000 vulnerable residents will be enrolled for free treatment under the same scheme.