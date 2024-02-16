Subsidy: OPS Restates Need to Shun IMF’s Advice

Following the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s stance on removal of electricity and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidies, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have cautioned President Bola Tinubu-led government to ignore the global financial institution. They said the administration should rather focus on dealing with the rising cost of living in the country. The two key members of the organised private sector (OPS) emphasised that Nigeria’s economy did not need international interference any longer.

Speaking in separate interviews with New Telegraph in Lagos, the Directors-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir and Dr. Chinyere Almona, explained that the fiscal policies of the present government on fuel and power tariffs were improvising hardships on Nigerians and fuelling increased poverty due to the high cost of living. Ajayi-Kadir stated that the Bretton Woods institution’s comment on Nigeria’s economy should not be considered to govern Nigeria. According to him, total phase out of electricity subsidy in the nation, no doubt, would further worsen the country’s manufacturing sector.

The MAN boss pointed out that electricity supply in Nigeria had been disappointing in all ramifications, with manufacturers spending huge amount of money on alternative energy sources. Speaking on electricity, Ajayi- Kadir explained that electricity supply to industries from the national grid in the first half of 2023 increased marginally to 11.3 hours per day from 10.2 hours recorded in the same period of 2022. Additionally, it increased by 42 minutes when compared with 10.6 average hours per day in the last half of 2022.

In the same vein, the average number of outages per day increased marginally to 4.7 times from 4. 4 times in the first half of 2022. Consequently, expenditure on alternative energy sources declined to N60.47 billion in the first half of 2023 from N76.70 billion recorded in the second half of 2022, thus indicating N16.23 or 21.2 per cent decrease in the period. It also declined by N7.33 billion or 10.8 per cent from the N67.8 billion recorded in the same period of 2022. For the LCCI director general, IMF has done more damage than good to Nigeria’s economy and other economies based on their policy reforms on governments on running economies.

Almona pointed out that there was a need for the government to focus on the critical needs of the poor and ensure regenerative investments in priority sectors of the economy, including agriculture, transport, health, youth development and human capital, infrastructure and housing. It would be recalled that IMF had called on the Federal Government to totally phase out electricity subsidy. It said the decision was the only mechanism for Nigeria to restore macroeconomic stability.