Subsidy: Oodua Groups Back Tinubu, Says NLC Anti-People

The Coalition of Oodua Self-Determination Groups has urged Nigerians to accept President Bola Tinubu’s decision to end fuel subsidy, claiming the President made the right choice.

At a joint press conference held on Tuesday at the Airport Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos State, the leader of the Yoruba factions, Mr Razak Olokoba, said: “Nigeria cannot continue to budget trillions of naira on fuel subsidy alone.”

He said, “For this year 2023, Nigeria budgeted N11 trillion of its oil revenue on subsidising petrol alone. This cannot continue. This is good money going down the drain, with little or nothing to show for it.

“This huge amount can be channelled into solving our several deficits, including, infrastructural, housing, education, healthcare and generally upgrading the quality of life for Nigerians. It will also help strengthen the naira.

Olokoba emphasized that the economy of Nigeria is 90% dependent on oil exports for revenue and that the sector has generated no revenue for one-third of the country’s GDP.

He added, “Tinubu said he inherited the assets and liabilities of the previous administration. Nigeria currently has enormous domestic and international debts totalling N71 trillion.

The head of the Yoruba organizations argued that if the subsidy is not eliminated, it will kill Nigerians, noting that since the Nigerian government granted 20 refinery licenses to private enterprises in 2000, only Dangote’s recently launched refinery has been built.

Olokoba added that deregulation in the oil sector was what influenced investors’ and consumers’ behaviours in the telecommunications industry and would promote monopoly that would result in reduced prices.

He also defended the fact that President Tinubu intends to raise the minimum salary from its current level of N30,000.

Responding to inquiries over the planned strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, Olokoba criticized the organized union’s strike as being politically driven and anti-people and urged them to put down their weapons and try to make peace.

He claimed that no area of Yorubaland is prepared for unwanted disturbance related to fuel subsidy and urged the NLC to engage in constructive discussion with the government to find a solution.

He also highlighted the groups’ determination to keep up the call for restructuring, pointing out that the 1999 Constitution cannot be upheld.

“President Bola Tinubu and APC must make it their priority to commit to restructuring Nigeria into true federalism,” he maintained.