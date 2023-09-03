Subsidy: Ogun Begins Distribution Of 300,000 Bags Of Rice As Palliatives

Ogun State government has begun the distribution of 300,000 bags of 10kg rice palliatives to the people of the state as part of effort to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy re- moval. Recall that, the state government had confirmed that it received the first batch of 3,000 bags of rice and funds from the Federal Government as palliatives. Governor Dapo Abiodun on Friday evening flagged off the distribution of the palliatives at the Arcade ground in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State.

The governor said the first phase of the distribution would be done across 5,400 polling units in the state. “We have decided to use the polling units as a reference of distribution, not wards, because we realized that using wards won’t be equitable. “You can imagine taking a ward in Sagamu, for example, like the Ogijo ward and comparing it with a ward in Ikenne.

If we use the ward as the yardstick for distributing the palliatives, it is very unfair and not equitable. “But because we know that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has done a very detailed arrangement of our polling units to the point where all of us belong to a polling unit and that has allowed us to determine the number of people that are in our different wards.