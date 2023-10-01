Subsidy: Nwifuru Procures 100-Seater Buses For Workers, Releases N50bn To Traders

….Flags -off Distributes of palliatives

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, on Sunday, announced the procurement of 4 100-seater buses for transportation of workers in the state to cushion the effect of petroleum subsidy removal.

The vehicles will be conveying the workers from Abakaliki metropolis to Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state, College of Education Ikwo, Ebonyi State University, Centenary City and other parts of the state.

Nwifuru announced this during his address on Nigeria at 63 and Ebonyi at 27 in his office at Centenary City, the new government house, Abakaliki the state capital.

He noted that he was working on getting more vehicles to suit the needs of the workers, adding that he was aware of the current troubling economic times in the country.

The governor also announced that he has released the sum of N50 million as a loan to assist traders and local business operators in the state.

“We feel your pinches as well because we are in it together. As part of measures to cushion the effects of the economic challenges, I mentioned earlier in this address, that our Government released an N50m loan to assist traders and local business people.

“Today, we are flagging off the distribution of palliatives and I want to assure all of you, my people, that no kobo from this fund will be misused. The items will be shared judiciously. These palliatives will be shared in a way to favour both the middle class and the poorest of the poor among us”, he stated.