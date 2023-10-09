Subsidy: NLC Begins Negotiation With Jigawa Govt

Following the suspension of the nationwide strike by organized labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Jigawa State chapter has commenced negotiation with the state government on its demands to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy.

The state Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Sanusi Alhassan Maigatari made this known while speaking to newsmen on the progress made on the negotiation process.

He said the commitment demonstrated by the Jigawa State government in the negotiation is very encouraging, adding that there is hope of reaching fruitful results that will improve the condition of civil servants in the state.

“The state delegation under the Head of Civil Service is exhibiting maturity and a sense of concern in the discussion, while from our own side, we are ready to give a chance for meaningful progress.

“The agreement reached between the federal government and our national body for suspending the intended nationwide strike is what gave birth to our negotiation, and the demands we forwarded are in line with the agreement reached at the national level,” the chairman declared.

Alhassan explained that the demands included, payment of a six-month wage award and the provision of soft loans and palliatives to the workers in the state.

“We also requested on the state government to come up with public mass transit (a cheaper transportation programme) to help in reducing the huge burden on workers and the general public which emanated from the fuel subsidy removal,” he said.

The NLC chairman added that currently, workers are passing through the most difficult time as a result of fuel subsidy removal which made the economic situation in the country very intense, adding that the price of all commodities and food items increased by over 50 per cent while the salary remains stagnant.