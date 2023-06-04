Subsidy: Ndume Begs NLC To Shelve Planned Strike

…hails Gbajabiamila, Akume, and Hadejia’s appointments

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, on Sunday, appealed to the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to shelve the planned strike, expected to commence on Wednesday.

Ndume made the appeal in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, urging Labour leaders to return to the negotiation table and sort out areas of disagreements with the Federal Government before opting for industrial action.

The Director-General of Akpabio for Senate President Campaign Organisation, also called on President Bola Tinubu, to personally meet with Labour leaders and assure them of the benefits of removing the subsidy.

“This fuel subsidy removal is something we must do now or never,” he noted. “We need to open the wounds now and begin to heal them. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) needs to work with the government and see how the effects can be minimised.

“If we don’t remove the subsidy now, some people will continue to milk this country. NLC should go to the negotiation table with the Federal Government.”

His words: “The NLC should not go on a strike first before negotiation. They should not make that mistake. Besides, there is no budget for subsidies. Where will the money come from?

“I call on President Tinubu to personally meet with Labour leaders and resolve the issues. He should also assure them that things will be all right.”

Meanwhile, Ndume has revealed that with the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, agitation by leaders from the North Central Zone about the non-inclusion of the region in the appropriation of 10th National Assembly leadership positions would fizzle out.

He said President Tinubu had demonstrated that his campaign mantra “Renewed Hope”, has come to stay, saying that all the appointees so far announced by President Tinubu are Senators and a Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He said that the administration of President Tinubu would be rancor-free, especially its relationship with the National Assembly, unlike previous ones that undermined the National Parliament.

He said: “I want to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for keeping to his campaign mantra, ‘Renewed Hope’.

“This is the first time politicians are appointed by a President to head key positions in government. This will be a rancor-free administration. All the appointees so far are grassroots politicians.

“George Akume was a governor, minister, senator, and now the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. President Tinubu is a senator. Kashim Shettima is a senator.

“The First Lady is a senator. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff to the President is a veteran parliamentarian. Even the Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, is a senator too.

“It means there won’t be any reason to have any rancor with the National Assembly. The Executive will be run by former members of the National Assembly, unlike previous governments run by so-called technocrats who brought in consultants to steal our money. This is truly democracy at work.

“This has now settled the agitation by stakeholders from North Central. They’ve gotten the lion’s share now. Akume’s appointment has put everything to rest. He will become one of the most powerful people in government.”