Subsidy: N10,000 Approved For Students, Security Personnel In Kwara

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday ordered that each student of Kwara nationality enrolling in a public higher institution get N10,000 as a stipend.

Governor AbdulRazaq also authorised specific types of security personnel who are considered the first line of defence to receive stipends of N10,000 each.

According to the Governor, Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) Office would be responsible for disbursing the financial palliative, according to Ajakaye.

The Governor gave the directive in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The statement reads, “The approval for students’ support, described as a one-off in its scope, is a departure from the previous bursary award, which covered only final-year students of tertiary schools.

“The special support will be coordinated by a government committee to be headed by Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, chairman of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB).

He will be supported by officials from the Ministry of Tertiary Institution, bursary department, Ministry of Finance, and a representative each from the National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS) and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Kwara State.

“The committee will publish a web link through which all students eligible for state bursary would apply for the support within dates to be announced, filling required information and documents.”