Subsidy: Lagos Assembly Sets Up Committee On Sanwo-Olu’s Palliative Measures

The Lagos State House of Assembly has constituted a six-man ad hoc committee to ensure that the subsidy removal palliatives announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu are effectively distributed.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, announced the membership of the committee during Thursday’s plenary, taking into cognizance the difficulties experienced by the people commuting daily from one location to the other, as well as the choice of people to man the distribution of the palliatives.

It will be recalled that Governor Sanwo-Olu officially rolled out the fuel subsidy removal palliative, cutting BRT, and Danfo fares by 50%, and 25% respectively on 31st July, 2023.

Obasa said: “The LAMATA boss should be summoned to give clarity on how this 50% will be effected because commuters use cowry cards to board the buses, but how many buses do they really have in their fleet?

“Aside from the BRT 50% fare cut, I think much still needs to be done by the Lagos State Parks and Garages Authority led by Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) to relieve the drivers, who have repeatedly lamented that they could barely feed on a daily basis, owing to the high levies they get to pay to the authority.

”One of the drivers said after his daily delivery and purchase of fuel, he is left with just N1500. As a family man, this is really a sad tale for them. What is the difference between the N800 they were paying before and the N600 they were directed to pay now? N200 reduction is not logical, because the drivers get to transfer the burden directly on the commuters.”

Earlier, a member representing Ajeromi Ifelodun Constituency 1, Lukmon Olumoh, in a matter of urgent public importance, made a call for a clear-cut review of what the governor intends to do as there is a budgetary provision by the House that could be explored to be able to really give ease to the generality of the public.

The six-man committee are Chairman, Hon. Olumoh, members Hon. Abiodun Orekoya (Shomolu 1), Hon. Stephen Ogundipe (Oshodi 1), Hon. Olukoya Doherty (Amuwo-Odofin 2), Hon. Foluke Osafile (Amuwo-Odofin 1) and Hon. Femi Saheed (Kosofe 2).