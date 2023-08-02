Subsidy: Kwara Labour Unions Stage Peaceful Protest

In compliance with the directives of the national bodies of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Kwara State labour unions, as well as other stakeholders, staged a peaceful protest across major streets of Ilorin, the state capital, on Wednesday over the hardships Nigerians are passing through as a result of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

The workers who thronged out in large numbers moved round the major streets in Ilorin before delivering the letter containing their grievances to the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Àlabi.

Speaking shortly after delivering the letter, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Muritala Olayinka, expressed satisfaction with the huge turnout of workers and the peaceful manner members conducted themselves, saying the reason for the rally was to let the government know the hardships Nigerians are passing through as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Comrade Olayinka called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency repair the nation’s refineries in order to make fuel affordable to the citizenry, while also urging the government to immediately make the palliatives announced by it available to the people to cushion the hardships people are passing through.

Comrade Olayinka, however, advised members to maintain the peace during and after the rally.

In their separate remarks the Chairman of the state Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Tunde Joseph, and the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Ahmed Abdullateef, said Nigerians are suffering as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy, assuring that the people that the organised labour would use all available peaceful means to make government do the needful.

They commended the security agencies for exhibiting professionalism in the discharge of their duties during the protest rally.

Responding on behalf of the state government, Deputy Governor Kayode Àlabi assured the organised labour that their message would be delivered to the appropriate quarters.