Subsidy: Infrastructure Bank Pledges N13bn to Cushion Effects

Infrastructure Bank is providing about N13 billion in support of Federal Government’s palliative for fuel subsidy removal. The palliatives on subsidy removal by the bank would come through the provision of transportation system to cushion the effects of the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Acting Managing Director of Infrastructure Bank, Nkiru Chime, stated this when she led management of the bank on a courtesy visit to Federal Ministry of Finance.

The delegation was received by Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Okokon Udo, according to ministry’s statement issued by Director of Press, Stephen Kilebi. Chime pointed out that since the inception of the bank, it had intervened in the provision of mass transit, road and rail construction in some parts of the country.

She added that the bank also had concessions with government particularly with eight states, adding that the bank had recapitalised in three stages. Chime said that Infrastructure Bank had put in place funds to convert Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Udo assured that the Federal Government would create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the nation’s economy in order to reduce the adverse effects of subsidy removal.

He said the visit by the Infrastructure Bank was of utmost importance, stressing that the ministry was determined to work in partnership with the bank towards up- lifting the living standards of Nigerians.