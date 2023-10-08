Subsidy: Hold Your Governor Accountable, Oluwo Tells Nigerians

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi, has described President Bola Tinubu as the best choice for Nigeria just as he urged Nigerians to support him in checkmating an organized crime, saying subsidy removal is synonymous with fighting Nigeria’s criminals.

He described subsidy as a relief primarily for the rich with a fleet of cars saying President Tinubu is the bravest leader in the history of Nigeria for facing the reality through subsidy removal on petrol.

Oba Akanbi stated all past leaders, military inclusive, have, at different intervals, expressed readiness to remove fuel subsidy but none was able to implement it because of specific forces benefitting hugely from illegality.

Oluwo called on Nigerians to hold their respective state governor accountable for the utilization of increased monthly allocation accrued from the federal government.

He expressed optimism in the greatness of Nigeria with the aggressive policy formulations and enforcements of President Tinubu-led administration. He stated Yorubas are proud of their own and will always support his plucky determination to face reality.

Oluwo revealed no advanced nation subsidises petrol for the rich but instead houses and infrastructures for the masses. He enjoined the masses to endure the temporary hardship, assuring them to be primary beneficiaries of the subsidy removal.

A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads “Nigerians most especially the masses are strongly enjoin to endure the temporary hardship of subsidy removal. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu meant well.

“The subsidy saga has been for long. All past leaders, military inclusive, have, at various intervals of rulership, declared interest in removing petrol subsidy but none was able to implement it except the current president. It was because the subsidy was benefiting certain forces, a few rich criminals and many affluent Nigerians with a fleet of cars.

“President Tinubu is the bravest of all our leaders who stood with courage to face reality and confront forces standing against the growth of Nigeria. Imagine them exporting Nigeria subsidized fuel at N160 to African countries to be sold for N800”

“The decision to face the reality by President Tinubu should be commended. He is the bravest of the Nigeria’s leaders. He refused to jump on the bandwagon by using our collective resources to enrich and benefit the few rich. Tinubu is resetting Nigeria and Nigerians’ brains. Even, many wealthy individuals have reduced their fleet of cars”

“Nigerians should redirect their energy by demanding an explanation from their respective state governor. State allocations accrued from the federal government have increased. The state governors should be answerable for dividends as well”.

“Yorubas should stand by him. President Tinubu is a plucky leader with uncompromising valour. He is Omo Akin (the Courageous). We have given Nigeria the best. I’m sure they will thank us at the end”