Popular Nigerian economist and member o the Nigerian Economic Advisory Council, Bismarck Rewane has asserted that Nigeria is yet to remove the fuel subsidy.

According to Rewane, the current government has only implemented a reduction in the subsidy rather than its complete removal.

Rewane explained that if the subsidy were completely removed, the price of fuel would be significantly higher than the current rate.

He also noted that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited will be selling fuel within a price range of N488 to N568.

He said, “The truth is that the subsidy has been reduced. If the subsidy had been removed, then the price of petrol, as you see it today, would be much higher than it is.”

Rewane also underscored the importance of addressing multiple issues simultaneously rather than adopting a piecemeal approach.

He added that with the “fuel subsidy removal,” inflation should go as high as 25 per cent in June and 28 per cent in July.

“You cannot focus on individual aspects alone. You cannot fix the interest rate and ignore the exchange rate. You cannot address petroleum subsidies and neglect debt. It has to be a comprehensive package”.

“We need to optimize our resources to achieve optimal outcomes, and that is the direction we should be headed”.