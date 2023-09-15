Subsidy: Group Urges NLC, Nigerians To Exercise Patience With Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Citizens Orientation Movement (PBATCOM) has pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Nigerians to be patient with Mr President and his government to deliver on his policies and programmes.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman and Director General of the group, Adeyinka Kasim, said although the times are hard and the economy is biting hard with excruciating pains, the President means well for this country.

Kasim said Tinubu’s ideologies and policies will proffer lasting solutions to the challenges facing this country. He said, “We want to note that its unfair and unjust to use the failure of any government in the past as a yardstick to judge this new government as a failure on arrival.

“A number of governments in the past failed and disappointed Nigerians but we plead to Nigerians to give this new government with impeccable and intimidating track records a chance to replicate at the Federal level what he and his successive government did as governors in Lagos State.

“Mr President will deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda. We have to understand that hope drives patience, tolerance, endurance and perseverance. Let’s be patient with this highly promising government. There shall be light at the end of this tunnel.

“This movement is calling on the Nigerian Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, Civil Society Organizations, Transport Workers Unions and the rest to rally around Mr. President, to uphold his policies in order to better the lives of the Nigerian workforce and the people because his policies are meant to reshape the country from a quagmire that the nation has tread over the years. The policies are not meant to bring hardship but succour to the future of our country.”

Kasim said the President has shown leadership by releasing N5 billion and other palliative materials to the state government to cushion the hard-biting effects of subsidy removal on Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to hold their state governors accountable for how judiciously they have managed and disbursed the money and materials to people in their states to alleviate their sufferings.

“With all sense of humility and responsibility, this movement takes a position that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best president ever in the history of Nigeria. No past president of Nigeria, dead or alive on assuming office as President and Commander in Chief had as much workload and challenges as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has on assuming office as President and Commander in Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is needful that we plead with members of the legislative chamber at all levels to look at how to cut down the cost of governance. This will no doubt go a long very long way in boosting the morals and hope of Nigerians towards this government as one that means well and has pity on the suffering masses,” he said.