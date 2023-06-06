Subsidy: FUOYE VC, Fasina Procures New 60-Seater Bus To Convey Workers

…Says Gesture Will Cushion Harsh Effect- Staff

Following the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina has provided a brand new 60-seater bus to convey the university’s staff to and from the institution.

The workers of the University said the VC’s gesture would reduce the effect of the current hardship situation brought about by the removal of fuel subsidy. They trooped out in large numbers to celebrate the Vice Chancellor.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that the 60-seater bus was specifically bought by his administration to “cushioning the already spiral harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal” and arrived at the university today.

A press release by the Public Relations Officer, of the institution, Mr Foluso Ogunmodede disclosed that the bus arrived at the university on Tuesday.

However, apparently expressing their joyous mood, the members of staff, who were in their tens trooped out to sing the praises of the ‘People’s Vice-Chancellor, saying his administration was” the best to have happened to FUOYE in its entire 12-year-old existence”.

According to them, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Fasina had never betrayed their expectations since he came on board about two years ago “as it’s always one cause to another to celebrate even as monumental initiated and completed projects dotting the entire campus”.

While taking turns to take photographs with the 60-seater bus, the workers said Prof. Fasina’s administration which had prioritized their welfare since he came on board always gave reasons for them to celebrate him.

They said: “We can not thank GOD enough for making Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina as FUOYE VC at a time like this. He is the Best-of-all-time (BOAT).

“The VC has changed the face of leadership in FUOYE going by his giant strides going from initiated and completed projects to workers welfare with his mantra of ‘ motivate to innovate’.

“This is no doubt, his administration with its open-door policy is the best to have happened to FUOYE in recent times.

“Prof. Fasina has no doubt registered his name in gold as the best administrator, who always feels the pulse of his workers.

“FUOYE’s staff is not different from other Nigerians who are now battling with the severe effects of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

“But before we could complain, Prof. Fasina delivered to us a brand new bus to Cushing the effects of fuel subsidy removal to complement the existing busses.

“This new 60-seater bus will go a long way to tackle the spiral effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

“We are happy because Prof Fasina has not deviated from his mantra of ‘motivate to innovate’, always ensuring that the staff deserve the best.

“We are also overjoyed because Prof. Fasina was proactive by buying the bus for the already traumatized staff as the existing busses were no longer capable of assuaging and cushioning the harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

“As we are groaning under the harsh fuel subsidy removal, Prof. Fasina intervened within one week and purchased the 60-seater bus to mitigate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

“We are happy for this gesture. GOD bless you sir.”, the statement added.