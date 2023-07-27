Subsidy: Fuel Importation Drops By 43.3% To 163.59m Litres

69 Illegal Refineries Destroyed In Nigeria In A Week –NNPCL

The effects of subsidy removal from petroleum products by the Federal Government have continued to impact the sector in so many ways as there has been a sharp drop in importation aince May. According to findings by New Telegraph, importation of refined products into the country have dropped by 43.3 per cent from 377.6 million litres in May to 163.59 million litres in July.

From all indications, the recent drop is culminating in only nine vessels expected to deliver fuel this month, an indication that may lead to scarcity in August. Findings revealed that only nine vessels are expected before the end of this month with 163, 594 tonnes (163.59 million litres) valued at $82 million (N61.4 billion) as landing cost at port is estimated at $500.72 per tonne.

Further details showed that in June, 204,000 tonnes (204 million litres) were offloaded by 12 vessels at the various jetties, leading to a drop of 19.9 per cent. Also in May, 377, 644 tonnes (377.6 million litres) were ferried into the country by 20 vessels, the imports were higher that the June delivery by 46 per cent, leading to a total import 745, 238 tonnes in three months. It was learnt that the latest quantity would last for four days as the daily consumption dropped from 66 million litres to 40 million litres after fuel subsidy removal.

Feelers from experts also revealed that importers would need $60 million daily or $1.8 billion monthly to guarantee the smooth supply for consumption. According to Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), the cost of petrol and freight stood at $500.72 (N375, 540) per metric tonne or 375.5 per litres. Other elements that make up the landing cost include: lightering expenses (N4.57), insurance cost (N0.21), Nigerian Ports Authority charge (N2.38), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency charge (NIMASA) (N0.23), jetty throughput charge (N1.61), storage charge (N2.58) and financing (N1.33).

It was revealed by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position that only one vessel, STI Bronx, would berth at Lagos port’s jetty with 27,294 tonnes this week, add- ing that Tin Can Port would take delivery of 67,000 tonnes from MT Levanto laden with 10,000 tonnes; MT Lady Doyin, 20,000 tonnes; MT Ostria, 17,000 tonnes and MT Zonda, 20,000 tonnes.

Also, Warri and Calabar ports would take delivery of 30,000 tonnes and 39,300 tonnes respectively from five vessels. At Warri Port, Tornado and Vardar are being expected with 15, 000 tonnes each, while MT Berners, 15,000 tonnes; MT. Kobe, 15,000 tonnes and MT. Coromel, 9,300 tonnes are being jostling to offload their products at Calabar Port. Also, finding revealed that the new companies licensed by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) would compete with a Greece based shipping company, Unibros with its vessels deployed to execute contract for NNPCL under NIDAS Shipping.

It was revealed that Unibros operating on Nigerian waters has 11 Liberian flagged veasels hired by NIDAS Shipping Services. They include: Bora with 46,700 Dead Weight (dwt); Capt Gregory, 31,259 dwt; Coromel, 12,279 dwt; Kowie,16,885 dwt; Leste, 46,803 dwt; Levanto, 19,117 dwt; Maestro, 17,575dwt; Notus, 12,681dwt; Ostria, 40,316dwt; Stellar, 40,316 dwt; Tornado, 40,316 dwt; Vardar, 40,225 dwt and Zonda, 46,803 dwt.