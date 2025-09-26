Subsidy Fraud: No Single Administration Solely Liable –Sani

Following billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola’s allegation that over N2 trillion was siphoned through questionable subsidy claims during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, the former Special Adviser on Media to former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Umar Sani, has said there is no way the administration can be held solely responsible for the fraud.

In a statement yesterday, he said Otedola’s claims ignored the broader historical context and dubbed it as “selective memory.” Sani said Otedola’s public denunciation conveniently ignored his own extensive involvement and immense personal benefit from the very same system he is now condemning.

Otedola had ignited a public debate over Nigeria’s controversial fuel subsidy regime, accusing members of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) of perpetuating corruption and subsidy fraud.

His comments, made during a dispute between the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and fuel marketers, allege that over N2 trillion was siphoned through questionable subsidy claims during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. Otedola, once a key player in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector and founder of DAPPMAN, singled out the Jonathan administration for public condemnation.

Sani, however, said Otedola’s public denunciation conveniently ignored his own extensive involvement and immense personal benefit from the very same system he is now condemning. According to him, Nigeria’s fuel subsidy system has spanned about five decades, continuing through multiple administrations, including Presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari.

He noted that subsidy fraud and opacity persisted across these eras, with no single administration solely responsible. He pointed out that at the peak of the subsidy regime, Otedola’s company, Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd., was a major importer of petroleum products, at one point controlling up to 90 percent of diesel imports.

Sani also referenced the Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede-led forensic audit panel and the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee, both of which investigated subsidy payments during the Jonathan era. He said the Jonathan administration’s attempted to deregulate and privatise petroleum products faced fierce resistance, including from vested interests within the industry and groups benefiting from the subsidy system.