Subsidy, Forex: Companies Record Losses, Nigerians Suffer

In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI, ex- rays President Bola Tinubu’s string of reforms in his first few weeks in office and concludes that the policies have brought untold hardship on the citizenry

…restore subsidy gradually– IPMAN

Fuel subsidy gone! Exchange rate floated

On the day he assumed office as Nigeria’s 16th president on May 29, President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy, a decision that saw the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, jump three-folds across the country.

In Lagos, the price of one litre rose from N180 to about N500. Outside Lagos, it cost even higher. Tinubu, who sacked the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, also called for the unification of the country’s multiple exchange rates. While the move was widely lauded by economists, it has caused prices to skyrocket. Several universities and other higher institutions across the country had increased their tuition by as much as 100 percent.

In Lagos, the state government in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Commission, said vehicle owners will now pay a new few of N1, 000 for a certificate of ownership. Electricity companies informed their customers of a planned hike in their tariffs by nearly 50 per cent in July. The plan was, however, suspended after the Federal Government said it had not approved it.

Days after President Tinubu announced the fuel subsidy removal, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it would embark on a nationwide protest if the government refused to reverse the new pump price. Joe Ajaero, the NLC leader, also called for an investigation into the “fraudulent practices in the subsidy regime”.

The labour leaders and the Federal Government eventually reached an agreement, which will see the two groups review a proposal for wage increase, among other steps. Subsequently, Ajaero’s home in Lagos was razed to the ground in an inferno. The Labour Party, in a statement, said it was an arson attack targeting Ajaero and “the whole labour movement over our fight to stop the anti-people attacks of this government”.

All talk, no action on palliatives

Athough government said it would deliver some palliatives for some category of Nigerians, when it will start to reach those people it is meant for is not known. Speaking to Nigeria’s Arise TV, Hadiza Bala-Usman, said the government-provided “mitigants” would come when the economic council convenes.

“Mr. President has directed the National Economic Council, chaired by the vice president, to formulate the policies that are needed to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy,” Bala- Usman said. “The council is going to brainstorm to de- termine what would be done, what sort of mitigants will be provided for Nigerians,” she said, without providing a timeframe.

Dr. Chukwuka Onyekwena, from the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa, says the government has not shown any clear strategy towards providing palliatives for the citizens. “When you bring out policies, you need to have cushioning effects,” he says.

“Nigeria is not good at bringing out cushioning effects and if they are doing it, they don’t target it well. You have to actually bring out the cushioning effects before implementing the policy. We have a poverty problem in Nigeria and this will worsen it.”

Businesses closing down

Last week, the World Bank said more than four million Nigerians slid into poverty between January and May, raising the number of the poor to 93.8 million, due the high inflation rates. An additional 7.1 million people will become poor in Africa’s most populous country if the government fails to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal, the Bank says.

In Bauchi, Muhammad Abdulraman, a trader, said if the hike persisted, he would be forced to stop the business he started last year after graduating from the university. “Maybe, I will search for another thing. I’d already tried to get a job, even attended some interviews. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get anyone,” says the sociology graduate.

Workers, pensioners have been pushed to extreme poverty – Wabba

Former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, lamented the economic effects of the free fall of the naira, saying the situation has driven workers and pensioners into extreme poverty, as their earnings could no longer sustain them.

Wabba spoke at the 2023 Annual FCT Nurs- es Week/Scientific Conference with the theme, ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’ in Abuja. Wabba charged nurses not to be deterred by the harsh economy and struggle to meet their daily needs, in saving lives and helping to keep people healthy.

While noting that the country is in a helpless situation that needed to be urgently addressed and that the health sector was flooded with diverse challenges in need of urgent attention, Wabba urged the government at all levels to devise strategies that would fix the free fall of the Nigerian currency. He said: “Let me use this occasion to continue to appreciate and celebrate our nurses for working very hard to save lives, heal the sick and keep our people healthy.

“I encourage you to continue to work hard despite the current challenges. Challenges facing the health sector are very daunting. The indices are not pointing to the fact that our healthcare system is working optimally.

“Basically also, by extension, all working class, especially those on fixed wages have been stretched beyond their limits including pensioners because our earnings certainly cannot meet even our immediate needs.

“The current inflation rate of 24.08 per cent, which is the highest in our country for more than 10 years, occasioned by the free fall of the naira and very high cost of living, have pushed many people, including the working class into extreme poverty. This is the reality. “I call on the government at all levels to remedy this situation because workers and pensioners are not finding it easy.”

Inflation rate at 24.08% — highest in 10 years

The consumer price index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, rose to 24.08 per cent in July 2023 — up from 22.79 per cent in the previous month. The latest figure is the seventh consecutive rise in the country’s inflation rate this year. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) captured the nation’s inflationary trend in its CPI report for July 2023, released on Tuesday.

Analysts said the latest inflation figure is the highest in more than 10 years. The last time Nigeria’s inflation reached the 24 per cent level was in September 2005, when the rate was 24.3 per cent. According to the NBS report, the headline inflation rate rose to 24.08 per cent in July 2023, relative to that of the previous (June 2023) rate which was 22.79 per cent. “

Looking at the movement, the July 2023 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 1.29 per cent points when compared to June 2023 headline inflation rate,” NBS said. “On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 4.44 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2022, which was 19.64 per cent.

“This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in July 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., July 2022).” On a month-on-month basis, NBS said the headline inflation rate in July 2023 was 2.89 per cent — 0.76 per cent higher than the rate recorded in June (2.13 per cent). This means that in July 2023, on average, the general price level was 0.76 per cent higher relative to June 2023.

“The percentage change in the average CPI for the 12-month period ending July 2023, over the average of the CPI for the previous 12-month period, was 21.92 per cent; showing a 5.17 per cent increase compared to 16.75 per cent recorded in July 2022,” the data body said.

Prices of Bread, Yam, Egg push Food Inflation to 26.98%

The report also said the food inflation rate in July 2023 hit 26.98 per cent on a year-on-year basis. This was 4.97 per cent points higher relative to the rate recorded in the same month last year.

The rise in the food index, NBS said, was caused by increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fruits, meat, vegetable, milk, cheese, and eggs. “On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in July 2023 was 3.45 per cent, this was 1.06 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in June 2023 (2.40 per cent).

The rise in food inflation on a month-on-month basis was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, oil, and fat,” the report reads. “The average annual rate of food inflation for the 12-month ending July 2023 over the previous 12-month average was 24.46 per cent, which was a 5.71 per cent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in July 2022 (18.75 per cent).”

According to NBS, CPI is weighted by consumption expenditure patterns which differ across states and locations. This means the weight assigned to a particular food or non-food item may differ from state to state making interstate comparisons of consumption baskets inadvisable and potentially misleading. However, the report shows that Lagos, Ondo, and Kogi residents paid more for food in the period under review.

Naira exchanged at N955/$ on Wednesday

Dollar to Naira exchange rate in Nigeria black market is between ₦930 and ₦955 with an average of ₦943.33 on Wednesday, according to three sell rates shared by the users as comments. When Sunday Telegraph checked the last 7 days, between 08/08/2023 and 15/08/2023, it was observed that the Dollar to Naira black market rate had values between ₦895 and ₦960 with the average ₦922.69.

When compared to last week’s numbers with the rate on Wednesday, the average of Dollar to Naira rate recorded a 20.64 points increase from ₦922.69 to ₦943.33 which equals to a 2.24 per cent rise. At 7:14pm on Wednesday, the official exchange rate of the Dollar to Nigerian Naira exchange stood at N774/$.

Trouble in the Real Sector

While many analysts see the widespread hardship as a necessary part of Tinubu’s wider package of economic reform, the speed at which the naira is depreciating has caused problems for some of the country’s biggest companies.

Last week, one of Nigeria’s largest companies by market capitalisation, MTN Nigeria, released its results for the first half of the year. This showed that revenue accelerated to a record level of N1.2 trillion (approximately $1.6 billion) in the first half of 2023 but that profits dropped by 29 per cent in the same period.

This was largely attributed to significantly higher foreign exchange and financing costs, which soared by over 160 per cent. Higher business costs generally in light of high lev- els of inflation, which is currently running at about 23 per cent in Nigeria, also dented profits further.

The share price of MTN, which is listed on the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos, fell by 5 per cent after the results were announced, before bouncing back at time of writing. About two weeks ago, Bharti Airtel’s Africa business reported a loss of $151 million for the fiscal first quarter, hurt by higher finance cost and a depreciation of the Naira.

Other major companies in Nigeria have seen similar declines in their profits as a result of the naira’s depreciation. Dangote Cement posted a 14 per cent decline in the second quarter, having reported an exchange rate loss of N103.8 billion after Nigeria’s move to a flexible exchange rate regime. Guinness in Nigeria also posted a loss for the same reason.

Despite rising revenue in the year ending June 2023, the company reported N49 billion in exchange rate losses, leading to an overall loss of N18.1billion. Weak naira undermines purchasing power Rume Ophi, a financial analyst based in Lagos, told Sunday Telegraph that these results show “we have the numbers in Nigeria [in terms of revenues] but our purchasing power is not measurable with the stronger economies of the world.”

As citizens have weaker purchasing power compared to some other markets, in large part thanks to a particularly weak national currency, this means that companies cannot expect to see their profits as high in Nigeria: “Take Dangote for example – if the average Nigerian buys any of their products, you cannot expect their profits to be the same as in South Africa.”

He adds that major companies have suffered under a doubly punitive macroeconomic environment which forces them to import goods using a strong and expensive US dollar, and sell them with a weak and non-competitive Naira. The Naira continues to hover near all-time lows, which is likely to put further pressure on companies battling challenging foreign exchange conditions.