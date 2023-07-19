Subsidy: FG Will Review Workers’ Wages, Akpabio Assures Nigerians

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, reassured Nigerian employees that the government is prepared to examine employee pay in an effort to lessen the impact of the elimination of the fuel subsidy.

Akpabio gave the assurance when the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, and members of the State’s National Assembly paid him a courtesy visit.

The removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, according to Akpabio, was done to confront corruption in the petroleum sector and was the first step in the fight against systemic corruption.

According to Akpabio, “Nigeria as a country would not have survived the next few years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed, adding that salaries and wages of workers would be reviewed in order to ensure that Nigerians have a living wage.”

Speaking further, Akpabio told Governor Oyebanji that “the Senate is very proud of your representatives in the 10th National Assembly. They are committed and dedicated members of the legislature and that means the people of Ekiti, the “land of knowledge” have a lot to offer this country particularly, the Senate.

“We will work with Ekiti State for the overall benefit of Nigerians,” he declared.

Responding, Governor Oyebanji, praised the Senate President earlier for his accomplishments during his first month in office.

He stated that the people and government of Ekiti were fully behind him in his efforts to lead the 10th Senate to success and that they were prepared to work with the legislature to advance the nation.