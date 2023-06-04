New Telegraph

June 4, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Subsidy: FG, TUC In Closed Door Meeting At Presidential Villa

The Federal Government is currently meeting with representatives of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which kicked off at about 5 pm, is said to have been at the instance of the government and is expected to be discussing fallouts from the removal of fuel subsidy.

It would be recalled that the Organised Labour, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) held a meeting with the government last Wednesday, which was deadlocked.

The government’s team is being led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume. Others at the meeting are the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefie; former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Also in the meeting are the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Zacch Adedeji; Executive Vice President, Downstream, of the NNPCL, Yemi Adetunji; former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake; Hon James Faleke, amongst others.

On the TUC side are seven members, led by their President, Mr Festus Osifo.

Details later…

