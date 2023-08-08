Subsidy: FG Should Save Poor Masses From Negative Impact -Nwazunku

A former House of Representatives member, Chief Chukwuma Nwazunku has called on the Federal Government to immediately address the problem of petroleum subsidy removal in the country to save the negative impact on the poor masses.

Nwazunku who represented Ebonyi/Ohaukwu federal constituency, Ebonyi State in the 8th and 9th National Assembly, made the call in Abakaliki, the state capital while speaking with journalists after civic reception in his honour by the people of Ntezi-Aba in the state who conferred chieftaincy title on him for quality representation.

He noted that Nigerians were suffering a lot because of the subsidy removal and urged the federal government to urgently address the problems arising from the subsidy policy.

He however advised the people to be patient with the federal government and expressed the hope that the negative impacts from the subsidy policy will be addressed by the government.

The former Speaker of the state House of Assembly passed a vote of confidence on the Governor of the state, Chief Francis Nwifuru.

He said “Peace is the most important thing because power is like a table fan. I am not even regretting anything, I am very comfortable.

“Fuel subsidy removal issue is a very big problem but people should exercise patience and understand what is happening. People are actually suffering, people are really suffering. Federal government should address this issue so that Nigerians will understand what the government is doing.

“I know that by the special grace of God, federal government will listen to the cries of the people and solve the problem so that the poor masses will stop feeling the negative impact of that subsidy removal.

“The issue of decamping or not decamping does not arise. If you are a good person, you are my person and if you are a bad person, you are not my person.

“I believe that Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru is okay as the Governor of the State in the sense that we supposed to be respecting anybody that is in power. The most important thing is for us to work together irrespective of our party affiliations.

“What Ebonyi need is peace, development. We need so many things that people will be enjoying and they will be happy. We want people to be happy and it is not up to three months that the Governor started and he is doing very well for now”. ENDS