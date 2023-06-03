Subsidy: Falana Urges Tinubu To Probe Other Subsidies To Plug Leakages

Human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday urged President Bola Tinubu to take a comprehensive appraisal of the nation’s economic system, saying the new leader must plug all the leakages in the system as a measure of revamping the economy.

This emerged on a day he urged the Federal Government to see the strike notice by the NLC as an opportunity to restrategise and appraise issues in the petroleum industry with a view to work out an enduring solution to the vexed issue. Speaking in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today monitored in Lagos, Falana said doing so would expose many other subsidies in the system which has impacted negatively on the nation’s financial stability.

He accused past governments of deliberately engaging in profiteering by deliberate abandonment of the four refineries in the country to allow for importation of petroleum products that are eventually sold to the public at exorbitant prices to the people. He said: “I think the President should seriously take a holistic look at the entire economy. The issue of subsidies in the petroleum industry is one of them.”