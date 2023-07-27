Subsidy: Engage Nigerians Now, People Are Dying, CSO Tells Govt, Politicians

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), the Centre For Transparency Advocacy (CTA), has advised politicians and government at all levels to urgently engage Nigerians to find workable solutions that would mitigate the hardships trailing the removal of subsidy.

The Executive Director of CTA, Faith Nwadishi who gave the advice on Thursday in Abuja during a national dialogue on subsidy removal, said besides its disruption to lots of development in the country, the hasty removal of subsidy has led to some deaths as a result of the suffering and inability of many people to meet up with the high increase in transportation, goods, services and other basic needs needed for survival.

According to her, in the spirit of transparency, accountability and citizen participation, it has become critical for the government and the political class to engage the people whom they have vowed to serve, in order to find out their specific problems, needs and how best they could be addressed, as the voices of those directly affected by the subsidy removal must be heard and considered.

She said: “The decision to remove fuel subsidy has had significant implications on the lives of our fellow citizens. It has resulted in increased costs of living, affecting transportation, essential goods, and services. As we gather here today, it is imperative that we recognize the urgency of coming up with sustainable recommendations to mitigate the hardships faced by vulnerable groups in our society.

“This is the time the political class should go back to the people and find out what exactly the people need so they can also input into their programmes.

“The removal of subsidy has actually disrupted a lot of development that we have so political persons who already have plans within their constituency and development plans should go back to the drawing table and ensure that they engage even members of their political parties and the other constituencies they represent because at the end of the day if you come up with a solution that is not people-centric, that people have not made input into it we will just be going round and round and doing things as usual.

“This time we need evidence-based solutions, we need people’s input, we need inclusivity. For instance, a lot of people think this thing affects only people in the community but those in the urban areas are affected.”

Nwadishi noted that a lot of families were unable to afford the transportation cost of taking their children to school as well as fueling their cars and other transportation means used for business.

“These are real-life situations and that is why politicians and political parties must engage the people, we must do it differently, we shouldn’t wait until there is an election before we start giving false promises and false hopes.

“This is the time to get the people’s advice so that when you are going in for an election you will know what you are going in for.

“We have always called for the removal of subsidy. Before the elections, we engaged the presidential candidates and all of them at one point or the other made a commitment of removing the fuel subsidy but the show was never addressed.

“Now we have a government that came in and just announced the removal of subsidy so now that it has happened like that we are not waiting till the next elections.

“It is something that is urgent and we must tackle it urgently. People are dying, there is suffering in the land, we need to look at the people, bring them in, gift engage the people let them give you solutions on how to go about this and put it.”

While calling for the inclusion of CSOs, women and people living with disabilities to be part of the national subsidy negotiation committee, Nwadishi added that the national dialogue was aimed at coming up with short, mid and long-term solutions at the community, state and national levels that could be shared with the Negotiation Committee

“The recommendations and report of this dialogue will be shared with the Subsidy removal/palliative joint committee of the federal government and relevant government agencies.

“We need to make it a holistic negotiation where you have gathered the inputs of Nigerians who are doubly impacted by the removal of subsidy in the country.”