Subsidy: EKSG Rolls Out Palliatives For Indigents

…as free transportation begins for workers, students

In order to alleviate the effects of economic hardship characterized by fuel Subsidy removal, the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has rolled out palliatives to residents including students, workers and pensioners.

Earlier, the governor set up a committee to look into modalities of Palliatives as a relief to the people from economic hardship.

The Committee chaired by the State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akin Oyebode, also has Labour leaders and some government Stakeholders as members.

Addressing Journalists on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on the outcome of the assignment given to the committee, Oyebode said the hardship of subsidy removal is temporary and added that the Palliatives would bridge the gap, especially for the indigents.

The Commissioner noted that the governor has approved the outcome of the Committee for immediate implementation.

Some of the Palliatives according to the Commissioner included “Payment of one year’s leave bonus for State and Local Government workers.

“Payment of one month’s pension arrears for State and Local Government pensioners.

“Implementation of consequential adjustment for workers on GL. 14 to GL. 17 for State and Local

Government workers.

“Implementation of 90 per cent CONHESS and 100 per cent Hazard Allowance for health workers at the Local Governments.

“Implementation of salary parity for clinical staff of the Hospitals’ Management Board.

“Implementation of financial benefits of 2020 and 2021 promotions for State and Local Government workers.

“Immediate payment of one-month subvention arrears to tertiary institutions.

“Provision of free shuttle buses for workers and students to ease transportation to/from work and

school respectively.

“In addition to the already mentioned interventions, Mr Governor has also approved additional interventions designed to directly impact our poorest and most vulnerable residents”.

These according to the Commissioner are: “Payment of N5,000 as a conditional cash transfer to 10,000 households from August till December 2023 with emphasis on our aged people.

“Inclusion of 10,000 persons in the Ulera Wa Health Insurance programme. A food distribution programme will commence this month.

“The distribution of inputs to farmers as well as financial support to small businesses and our informal sector

“The fiscal benefits of the difficult decisions taken by President Bola Tinubu are already being felt and these interventions, an urgent and immediate response to the hardship being faced by our people, is only possible because of the additional revenues earned by the

three tiers of government.

“As a government, we feel the pain of our people and acknowledge those who stressed the need for an immediate response from us.

“However, the gravity of the situation required broad consultation with various groups, to ensure our response alleviates the pain of the people”.

Oyebode who reiterated the Oyebanji government’s commitment to the people of the State stated, “The increased revenues from the removal of fuel subsidy will lead to better service delivery from our Government.

“Mr Governor remains irrevocably committed to his vision of Shared Prosperity which is being driven by the government’s six-point agenda, under his leadership, we will continue to advance our journey towards prosperity”.

The labour leaders, the state Chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrades Kolapo Olatunde and Sola Adigun respectfully lauded Oyebanji’s administration for the gestures and described the steps as wonderful in the history of Ekiti.

” It’s like magic, we are not surprised because of the kind of governor whose blood of human being is flowing in him not only Labour friendly but human friendly.

” The promotion arrears/ leave bonus has been an issue on our neck. The mode of Ekiti palliatives is the best, owing to free transportation, unlike other states where the fee is only subsidized

“For Some time, we have been in a struggle, it has not been easy, but this administration has been one of the best, Oyebanji yielded to all our demands.

“The first Palliative was that the salary arrears, consequential adjustment, and promotion be looked into, we thought it won’t be done at once, but to our surprise, he did it we received a positive shock that at the next payroll, all these would be attended to.”

Stakeholders at the event said this would be the first time Labour leaders would applaud the government in the state.