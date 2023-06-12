Subsidy: Edo NUJ Chairman Tasks FG On Job Creation For Youths

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, Comrade Festus Alenkhe has called on the Federal Government to create job opportunities for youths as a way of cushioning the effects of the subsidy removal.

Alenkhe, in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day, urged the Federal Government to open up avenues for the poor and vulnerable Nigerians to access single digits interest loans to enable them to do business.

According to him, “Democracy Day is a period for sober reflection, where government should look back on the journey so far and seek ways to ease the burden of Nigerians.

He added, “The present situation in Nigeria requires the federal government to urgently address the unemployment situation so that the average Nigerian could afford daily bread”

Alenkhe, while congratulating Nigerians on democracy day, noted, that despite the ups and down in the affairs of the nation, Nigeria’s democracy is still on course.