Subsidy: Delta Gov Approves Palliatives for Students

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday reduced the acceptance fees payable in the four state-owned universities by 25 percent.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Festus Ahon, he said the reduction was part of the palliatives for students to cushion the harsh effects of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

Oborevwori said: “The 25 percent reduction is for new students at the Delta State University, Abraka; Delta State University of Science and Technology Ozoro; University of Delta Agbor and the Dennis Osadebay University Anwai- Asaba.

“The governor had earlier approved the payment of N10,000 to workers for three months and payment of N5.5 billion to 50,196 workers as promotion arrears as palliatives to civil servants across the state.

“This is in addition to the governor approving a working days rotational scheme for civil servants on Salary Grade level 1-14. “While staff members on SGL15 and above are to work out what is convenient for them in their respective MDAs, thereby ensuring that essential services remain uninterrupted.

“2,000 primary school teaching and non-teaching staff members are being recruited in 22 out of the 25 local government areas in the state.”

The statement said the state government had earmarked N10 billion, over 17,000 bags of rice and over 64,000 bags of maize all in 50kgs as palliatives for the less privileged, the poor, persons with disabilities and the aged.