Subsidy: CTA Condemns Fuel Hike, Seeks Transparency, Dialogue

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has expressed dismay at the recent abrupt increase in the pump price of petrol by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), describing the move as insensitive to the plight of citizens.

The Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi who stated this in reaction to the public outcry trailing the subsidy removal policy, said the price hike was a unilateral decision, taken without consultations with key stakeholders and should be reversed given its impact on the welfare and economic realities of Nigerians.

This price hike came on the heels of President Bola Tinubu:s proclamation removing fuel subsidy, a move that has left many Nigerians in a state of economic uncertainty.

Nwadishi lamented that while Nigerians were still grappling with the implications of the subsidy removal announcement, they are now confronted with the heavy burden of the unexpected fuel price hike.

“This approach is grossly insensitive and counterproductive in the face of our challenging economic situation. While CTA recognises and supports the government’s decision to remove the subsidy in the interest of economic growth, we insist that such policy transitions should be carefully managed, considerate of the populace, and not impose undue hardships.

“We are calling on the NNPCL to offer a clear and transparent explanation. The Nigerian public deserves to understand the methodology and reasoning behind the new pricing structure, especially at a time when the citizens are already under significant economic strain,” she said.

Nwadishi observed that going by the presidential proclamation, the due date for the end of fuel subsidy is July 1, 2023, adding that the government should have worked out clear plans for the introduction of palliatives utilizing the $800 million loan from the World Bank.

She urged the NNPCL to address these concerns and provide comprehensive clarifications to Nigerians without delay. The CTA, Nwadishi assured, would continue to stand with the citizens during this challenging period and will relentlessly advocate for transparency, fairness, and social justice in all policies affecting the livelihood of Nigerians.