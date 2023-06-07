Subsidy Crisis: Truckload of PMS rises by 175% to N22.3m

he Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has said that the price to lift a truck of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has increased by 175 per cent. The association explained that the development was a sequel to the full deregulation of the downstream sector or the withdrawal of subsidy on petrol. National Operations Controller, IPMAN, Mr Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with New Telegraph yesterday, said that the independent oil marketers now buy a truck of PMS for N21.6 million without transport, while it costs them N22.3m with transportation.

He stated that the development would make the pump price of petrol go up to about N530 in about a week from now. He said the pump prices of petrol will go up in other states from the current prices. Osatuyi said: “A truck is now N21.6 million without transport, but with transport, it is now N22.3 million. Before it was N7.7 million and with transport N8.2 million. It has been deregulated. “The price will go up in a few days. If I buy N480 and I add N15 for transport, which is N485, will I sell for N500? I will sell for about N530 in the next week. A station is already selling at N520. For other states, there will be incremental increases as a result of transportation.”

Meanwhile, KPMG has said the sudden increase in pump price of PMS in Benin, Togo and other neighbouring countries is a confirmation that petrol was being smuggled from Nigeria to the neighbouring countries, KPMG, a global accounting services company, in its June report, seen by New Telegraph yesterday, stated that the cost of fuel rose to 800 CFA, almost double the previous price of 450 CFA.

The June report was titled: “Removing Nigeria’s PMS Fuel Subsidies. We Can’t Have Our Cake and Still Eat It,” and was signed by Partner &Chief Economy, KPMG in Nigeria, Yemi Kale. The report stated that the increase indicated that petrol in Nigeria was smuggled to neighbouring countries due to the inability of Nigeria to track PMS subsidy consumed by Nigerian consumers. It said: “A key challenge throughout the implementation of the PMS subsidy regime was tracking precisely how much-subsidized fuel was consumed by Nigerian consumers and how much leaked into the markets of neighbouring countries that did not have such subsidies.

“Indeed, in response to the PMS subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, pump prices in the Republic of Benin almost doubled from 450 CFA to 800 CFA, underscoring the widespread belief that significant quantities of subsidized PMS were smuggled out of Nigeria into neighbouring countries,” KPMG wrote in the report. “It is a well-known fact that due to the subsidy, the price of petrol in Nigeria is lower than in neighbouring countries, which creates an arbitrage opportunity for traders to buy petrol in Nigeria and sell it in those countries at a higher price.”