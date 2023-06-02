New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
Subsidy Crisis: Apc Summons Nnpcl Boss, Kyari

Given the crisis that the removal of oil subsidy has generated, the National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, summoned the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari, to the Headquarters of the party in Abuja.

Yesterday was the first time, the NNPCL GMD would be visiting the National Secretariat of APC since he assumed office years back. Kyari, first met with the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday before he met with other stakeholders on the fuel subsidy removal.

The President on Monday in his inauguration speech announced that fuel subsidy was gone. However, few hours after the announced, there was hike in the fuel price to the tune of N400, which had led into criticism of the present administration. APC as party has received in the bashing of the subsidy removal.

But speaking on the crisis at the APC Headquarters, Kyari revealed that President Bola Tinubu has directed that some palliatives be put in place to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Kyari disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at the end of the closed-door meeting with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at the national secretariat of the party. He also noted that NNPCL cannot continue to be the sole importer of oil in the country.

