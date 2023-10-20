Subsidy: Coalition Accuses CNPP Of Blackmailing Mele Kyari, NNPCL

…Asks security agencies to investigate allegations

…Urges NNPCL to remain transparent, support Tinubu’s effort to reposition the oil sector

The Coalition for Good Governance and Open Leadership in Nigeria has accused the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) of blackmailing the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, one of the leaders of the coalition, Declan Ihekaire, said the CNPP is exploring some of these issues raised over the removal of fuel subsidy to blackmail Kyari and management of the NNPCL.

The CNPP had alleged that Kyari and the management of NNPCL diverted 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude, valued at $4.8 billion.

But the coalition said that the CNPP allegations followed their failed attempts to extort money from Kyari in the past few weeks.

It said: “Over the past few weeks, there has been a sustained campaign of calumny, against the management and the Group Chief Executive of the Nation’s flagship oil company, that is, the NNPC.

“This also coincided, with the time, that our group have been involved, in independently investigating the activities of the NNPC, viz the effort being made by the company, in respect of the removal of fuel subsidies, and the commitment of the NNPC, in delivering its mandate to Nigerians.

“We have since noticed, a series of attempts, by some individuals, masquerading as Crime investigators and Civil Society leaders, to exploit the series of questions that have been raised by Nigerians, in respect of the activities of the NNPC, in order to blackmail and extort the company.

“Earlier today, we were confronted with another in the series of the desperation of these elements, in their premeditated plot to blackmail the management of the NNPCL and its Chief Executive, Mr. Mele Kyari, by the CNPP, who after due diligence, we realized was being sponsored by one Mr George Udoh, a self-acclaimed Billionaire whistleblower.

“We want to start by emphasizing the importance of transparency, accountability, and integrity in the functioning of public institutions, especially those as crucial as the NNPC. We firmly believe that it is our duty as citizens and organizations committed to good governance to ensure that any allegations of wrongdoing are thoroughly investigated, and justice is served if needed.

“At the same time, we must also ensure that these allegations are not used as a political weapon to achieve ulterior motives that could jeopardize the stability and progress of the NNPC.

“Allegations of corruption or misconduct should never be wielded as a political tool for the sole purpose of tarnishing reputations and creating chaos within the organization.”

The coalition asked NNPCL to maintain its transparency in line with the agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“We encourage all stakeholders to act responsibly, ethically, and with the best interests of Nigeria in mind. Any allegations of misconduct must be handled through appropriate legal channels to ensure a just and unbiased outcome.”