Subsidy: Cleric Calls For Prayers To Overcome Nigeria’s Challenges

A Clergy, Pastor Oluwoye George of Christ Apostolic Church Mountain of Peace and Mercy, Oke-Ijetu, Osogbo, Osun State has called on religious leaders to pray fervently for Nigeria in order to overcome the present economic hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

Pastor George explained that it is only God’s intervention that can reposition the economy of the country, urging the people at the helm of affairs to seek God’s wisdom in any of their policies as government.

The Clergy disclosed this on Sunday at the first-anniversary programme of the Christ Apostle Church Mountain of Mercy and Praise, Ori-Oke Anu, Kajola Owode, Ede, Osun State.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with the government and be prayerful during this trying time.

According to him, “Nigeria is going through a hard time because of the fuel subsidy removal.

“Our leaders should allow God to take charge of the governance and be the first in their steps whenever they are making policies for citizens.

“There is hardship in the country and it is important for men of God to start praying for the government of Nigeria to have a breakthrough. We urge the government to seek the lord’s wisdom because they can not do it alone.”

Also speaking, the founder of Christ Apostolic Church, Mountain of Mercy and Praise, Ori-Oke Annu, Kajola Owode, Ede, and Pastor Daniel Agboolade, charged Christians with the need to have cordial relationships with God.

He said “We have to move with God and to secure relationship with God in many ways. We have to abide by His rules and regulations and all the commandments given to us.

“I want to urge Christians and the so-called pastors that have diverted from the truthful way and the path that Jesus laid to us, that they should repent because the owner of the world is coming one day and when He comes, there is not going to be any excuse.

However, Rev. Mrs Abimbola Agboolade charged the women to continue to support their husbands in the Holy Spirit saying by so doing there would be an unmeasurable success in their lives.

Rev. Mrs Agboolade said it’s very important to teach the children the way of God and be prayerful for a solid foundation in the family.