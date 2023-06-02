Subsidy: Borno Police Holds Meeting With NLC, TUC, IPMAN, Others

Following the removal of fuel subsidy and the proposed nationwide protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other stakeholders, the Borno State Police Command in collaboration with the military, National Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), Department of Security Service (DSS), have held meeting with critical stakeholders on the need to sustained fragile security in the state.

The meeting has in attendance the representative of the NLC, TUC, the state government, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), National Road Transport Workers, (NRTW), KeKe, NAPEP Riders Association, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association, of Nigeria (IPMAN) Civil Society Organization, clubs and Associations, among other critical stakeholders to forestall any security breach.

Speaking during the meeting held at the Police headquarters, Maiduguri, the Borno State Commissioners of Police, CP Abdu Umar said “We call for this meeting in regard to the subsidy removal and the plan nationwide protest by the NLC, TUC and other critical stakeholders to discuss the way forward and how to avoid any security breach in the state”.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to you to consider the fragile security situation in the state and the need to strengthen the hard-earned peace, we are enjoying.

“You are all aware of the over a decade-long Boko. Haram insurgency, the hardship we went through and the need to avoid anything that draws us back”, the CP added.

CP Umar said, ” Borno is bordering, Niger, Chad and Cameroon Republic and all of these countries sold a litre of petroleum more than ours, Nigeria is selling PSM at the cheapest rate in the whole of West Africa.”

He added that the security agents in the state are working round the clock to ensure there is peace everywhere, law and orderliness in the state through a joint operational task force while soliciting the support and cooperation of all and sundry to low peace to reign.

Also, in his contribution, the General Officer Commanding the 7 Division, Major General Abdussalam Abubakar was represented by the Garrison. Commander, Brigadier General, Ibrahim Ja,a far urged the NLC, TUC and other stakeholders to consider the security situation in the state and avoid anything that would jeopardize the security the state is currently enjoying ”

“Already, we have over 100,000 repentant Boko Haram and Islamic of West African Province (ISWAP) insurgents in our midst within the metropolis and anything that would make them take advantage to create problems.

“We are appealing to you to be patriotic and consider the security of our state. We are praying that before the end of this tear finish our task and GI back to the barracks “, he added.

He assured of adequate and continuous provision of security to lives and property and urged the general public to cooperate and support the security agencies to collectively did insurgency.

In their separate remarks, the Borno state Chairmen of the TUC, and that if the NLC, Comrade Babayo Hammsn and Comrade Yusuf Inuwa said with this increment the take-home pay of the workers cannot take them anywhere and talk to reconsidering its decision.

They said they are waiting for the outcome of the NEC meeting of the unions where the decision will be taken and the appropriate measures to adopt.

Also the Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) Alh. Mohamad Kuluwu represented by Alh. Abdulkadir Mustapha said,”The truth of the matter Is that the recent removal of subsidy will affect their business transaction where someone will go to the market to buy goods at N557 as a retailer or seller and come to the open market to sell the goods of products at the same price he or she bought from the producer or manufacturer.”

“It is never done like that anywhere and that is not business. What does the federal government mean by that? Is it sending us out of business or turning us into beggars to survive and cater for our families and businesses,” Mohammad said.

In his message, the representative of the DSS, Ahmed Umar enjoined people to eschew bitterness and embrace peace, be calm, peaceful and law-abiding by constituting autonomy in the society by living in peace and being obedient to the law and government.