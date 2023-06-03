New Telegraph

June 3, 2023
Subsidy: Be Patient With Tinubu, Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Ahmed Tinubu-led government over subsidy removal, noting it will cut avoidable wastage. He stated subsidy removal regime is to stop enriching few individuals at the detriment of the Nigerian masses, saying the long term effect will be to the advantage of the innocent Nigerians. He described Tinubu as an administrator with key interest in people’s welfare.

The Oluwo said fuel subsidy is inimical to the growth of Nigeria, expressing optimism on its removal. He admonished Tinubu to put up temporary measures to cushion its immediate effect on the economy. He also implored Nigerians to endure the temporary hardship, assuring the populace of multiplication of dividends of democracy. He noted that Tinubu is one of the few best political brains in Africa with administrative prowess to turn things around positively.

A statement by Oluwo through his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further reads, “I’m optimist. Every Nigerian should be. The greatness of Nigeria should be our collective assignment and happiness. The subsidy system is an organised crime to enrich few rich Nigerians. It’s inimical to the growth and survival of our dear country.

No government can survive in Nigeria paying subsidies on petrol consumption. “Subsidy removal is a blessing in disguise. Tinubu is a leader with unquantifiable administrative prowess. Nigerians should exercise patience with him. All his major contenders in the election have earlier pledged subsidy removal during their respective party campaign. Let’s be honest and patriotic by supporting this government to succeed.

