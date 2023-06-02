Subsidy: Be Patient With Tinubu, Oluwo Urges Nigerians

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Ahmed Tinubu-led government, saying subsidy removal will cut avoidable wastage.

According to him, the subsidy removal regime is to stop enriching a few individuals at the detriment of the Nigerian masses, saying the long-term effect will be to the advantage of innocent Nigerians.

He described President Tinubu as an administrator with a key interest in people’s welfare.

He blamed fuel subsidy as inimical to the growth of Nigeria, expressing optimism about its removal. He admonished President Tinubu to put up a temporary measure to cushion its immediate effect on the economy.

Oluwo implored Nigerians to endure the temporary hardship, assuring the populace of the multiplication of dividends of democracy.

He noted Tinubu as one of the few best political brains in Africa with administrative prowess to turn things around positively.

A statement by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further reads “I’m an optimist. Every Nigerian should be. The greatness of Nigeria should be our collective assignment and happiness. The subsidy system is an organized crime to enrich a few rich Nigerians.

“It’s inimical to the growth and survival of our dear country. No government can survive in Nigeria by paying subsidies on petrol consumption.

“Subsidy removal is a blessing in disguise. Tinubu is a leader with unquantifiable administrative prowess. Nigerians should exercise patience with him.

“All his major contenders in the election have earlier pledged subsidy removal during their respective party campaigns. Let’s be honest and patriotic by supporting this government to succeed”

“The president should fast track the implementation of national palliative that will decimate the immediate effect of subsidy removal on Nigerians ”

“Tinubu is a national asset and a pride. We have given Nigerians our best from the South West. We exercise no doubt in his administrative prowess for renewed hope. Nigerians are safe under him”

“The removal regime will eventually put us on track. I appeal to Nigerians most especially the labour union to give President Tinubu the benefit of the doubt. Industrial action and protests will do more harm than good to our economy. He needs our cooperation to cut wastage and strengthen our economy”

“In advanced countries, they subsidize housing and health, not petroleum. I will look forward to such things in this new government soon”.