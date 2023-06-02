Subsidy: BBNaija’s Pere Berates Nigerian Politicians

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 housemate, Pere Egbi has described Nigerian politicians as “big-time thieves”.

Pere’s claims is coming a few hours after Nigerian author and media influencer, Reno Omokiri took to his social media page to write about his experience in Ghana which is another oil-production nation like Nigeria.

Reno wrote: “I just returned from Ghana. They are an oil-producing nation, like Nigeria. Yet, they don’t have cheap petrol like Nigeria. Petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) in Ghana is GH₵13.2 per litre at the official rate, which is ₦550.

“Ghana does not subsidise petrol. That is why they have enough money left to put other things in place, like power plants for 24/7 uninterrupted electricity, good schools, hospitals, etc.

“We can’t be pissing away our national wealth on an unsustainable fuel subsidy, which is mainly consumed by city dwellers who have multiple cars, and be surprised why we have infrastructural deficits.

“Lagos, Kaduna, and Abuja now have trains and commercial buses. Other states should follow suit. Nigerians who cannot afford the new fuel prices should be encouraged and helped by the government to acquire environmentally friendly alternatives, like bicycles.

This, however, shows that Reno Omokri threw his support behind the announcement made by President Bola Tinubu over the removal of fuel subsidy,

While backing his points with reasons, Reno disclosed that Ghana does not sell cheap fuel and also does not subsidize Petrol.

Taking to his comment section in reaction to his tweet, Pere argued that, unlike Nigerian politicians, their counterparts in Ghana are not ‘’callous and disgusting.”

He went on to describe Nigerian politicians as ‘’big time thieves’‘, adding that though Ghanaian politicians steal from the country’s treasury, they still manage to get the work done.