Subsidy: Autogas’ll Create Over 17M Jobs, Cash Transport Cost—NGEP Boss

Autogas if fully implemented by the Federal Government will crash the cost of trans- portation, create over 17 million jobs in the country and promote cleaner energy use in the country. The Chairman, National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim, stated this on Friday in a presentation titled, ‘Fuel Subsidy Removal: Autogas/ Electric Vehicles As Alternatives’ at the Annual Training Workshop of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) in Lagos.

He said: “The Autogas Scheme will generate millions of direct and indirect Jobs; will lead to economic growth and development; technology transfer for Autogas Conversion and … Conversion Jobs (500,000+) Kit Factory and Gas Supply Chain (5,000,000+) Services/Indirect Jobs (12,500,000+) 5.6 million Average Man-hours required per annum to convert Autogas vehicles.”

He said the potential positive impact of NGEP on the Nigerian transport sector includes: FX savings, stating that increasing gas utilisation will save the government foreign exchange and ease

As one of the key sponsors, Coscharis Motors added colour to the entire event with the showcasing of some of its iconic brands like the BMW (both the vehicle and the Bikes), Ford and the Renault brands respectively on display to the delight of visitors to the event. Speaking, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde said, “ we are delighted to be part of this year’s edition of the Motorbikes and Food Fest, not only because we could practically bring down here our showroom for the guests to see and feel our products as you must have seen the display of our BMW Motorbikes, BMW cars, down to the Ford and Renault brands respectively for potential new customers; this activation actually helped us as part of our brand building initiatives to connect with our local communities and their lifestyles.

We actually delivered a total package of our automobile portfolio with the addition of our Auto Care team that showcased for sales the ABRO brand of Car care accessories right at the event”. He further said that, the organisation’s commitment to social welfare complements Coscharis Mission Statement of “contributing to societal development and progress through ploughing back resources to the society directly or indirectly”.

Also, the company utilized the event to interact with its existing customers concerning their vehicle ownership and maintenance. Micheal Onyewuchi, Aftersales Manager, Coscharis Motors, enthused on the deliberate efforts by Coscharis to make vehicle ownership easier with the series of tactical offers on parts and services especially given the harsh economic reality in Nigeria, today. L-R: Chief Executive Officer/Founder, Creek Transitway Ltd, Elijah Wisdom; Executive Chairman/Founder, FUNTAY, Engr. Olufunso Amoo; Chairman, National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) Committee, Dr. Mohammed M. Ibrahim; and Executive Director Automotive Business, Stallion Group, Mr. Rajinder Malhan, at the annual NAJA capacity building/training in Lagos…

Friday. pressure on the country’s currency. There are also economic savings, stating that “substituting traditional fossil fuels with gas will save trillions in subsidy bills that can be used in developing critical infrastructure in the country.” According to him, autogas is the immediately available clean alternative fuel, saying, “Indeed Autogas or the use of Gas (LPG/CNG/LNG) as a fuel for the mobility sector is the immediately available alternative to the conventional white products.

Globally, autogas as a fuel of choice for the mobility sector has risen over 40 per cent. Autogas powers the largest number of vehicles running on alternative fuels.” Ibrahim disclosed that car manufacturers are switching to direct injection engines that produce substantially lower emissions, adding, “In fact, 8 of the 10 largest car manufacturers produce LPG cars. With the steady increase in the use of autogas, the question would be, how sustainable are the world reserves to meet demand?

“The global natural gas resource-base is vast and widely dispersed geographically. Conventional recoverable resources are equivalent to more than 120 years of current global consumption, while total recoverable resources could sustain today’s production for over 250 years.” Ibrahim said Nigeria is endowed with vast natural gas reserves, and that the NGEP is conceived and designed to serve as a catalyst for adding value to the reserves. His words, “Autogas is the only fuel that can act as a bridge between our existing oil habits and a cleaner, less oil intensive future.

To begin with, it contains more hydrogen and less carbon, so it is both better for the planet and also more easily refined into hydrogen (for fuel cells).” He said, “The huge gas potential of Nigeria clearly offers an opportunity for effective support of the economic sustainability of Nigeria; Accelerated optimisation of the expensive gas value chain is the key to unlocking the opportunities inherent in gas resource as an enabler for economic sustainability; NGEP schemes are being driven to ensure that gas is optimally used to provide cleaner fuels for a greener Nigeria; promote mitigation against climate change; secure Nigeria’s energy mix in the short to longer term basis.”

NGEP, he said, shall deliver all its strategic objectives through optimal performance of all the project schemes of the programmes, adding “The precarious and daunting situation currently experienced in the downstream petroleum sector is a bitter reality that requires the urgent attention of all us present in this hall and the only alternative in the short, middle and long term is gas. Nigeria being richly endowed with abundant natural gas can leverage on this resource as a catalyst for economic growth and the tranport sector is not an exception.”

On how Nigeria compares in terms of readiness to deploy CNG for automotive applications, he said there are some enablers required from the government that include, “Regulatory: The establishment and enforcement of sound guidelines, codes and standards, as well as the use of legislative, regulatory and/or judicial mandates to help deepen penetration of NGVs; Fis- cal: Fuel price differentials and credit lines, as well as custom duty and tax exemptions. Also, tax incentives to corporations to invest in the CNG programme; Widened price advantage by removal of PMS subsidy: Subsidy on gasoline erodes the long-term economic benefit of CNG.