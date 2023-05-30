Subsidy: Arewa Youths Applaud Tinubu, Call For Northern Christians’ Appointment

President Bola Tinubu has received accolades from a group of Arewa youths operating under the auspices of Northern Christian Youth Professionals for announcing the elimination of the fuel subsidy.

The group also encouraged the new administration to give priority to appointing Northern Christians to the cabinet and parastatals of the government.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu declared on Monday in Abuja that his administration will stop providing subsidies for petroleum products.

He claimed that it was no longer justifiable to continue considering the significant opportunity cost the Federal Government was bearing to finance subsidies.

He said, “The fuel subsidy is gone!” Tinubu exclaimed during his inaugural address at Eagle Square, Abuja, shortly after he was sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria.

Reacting to the news in a statement issued on Tuesday, the Chairman of Northern Christian Youth Professionals, Isaac Abrak, praised the president for taking the bull by the horn and announcing the decision in his Inaugural speech.

He said, “We would also like to commend you for your audacious announcement regarding the removal of the fuel subsidy, as outlined in your Renewed Hope manifesto.

“This bold step demonstrates your commitment to implementing crucial reforms for the betterment of our nation. We urge you to remain steadfast in your resolve and push forward with this vital policy, keeping in mind its potential to create a more sustainable and equitable economic environment for all Nigerians.

“As you assume the highest office in the land, we acknowledge the immense responsibilities that lie before you. We are confident in your ability to lead our great nation towards a prosperous future”

Abrak appealed to the presidency to consider prioritizing the appointment of competent Christians of Northern extraction owing to the support he received at the last election.

He also believed such a step can balance the Muslim-Muslim ticket that fetched Tinubu the presidency in line with calls for fairness and federal character.

“With this in mind, we would like to humbly remind you of the support we provided during your campaign and respectfully request that you priorities the appointment of Northern Christians into key strategic positions within your administration.

“Northern Christians have long yearned for increased representation and inclusion in decision-making processes. By appointing deserving Northern Christians to important roles such as the Secretary General of the Federation, Security Chiefs, and other vital positions, you would not only acknowledge our collective support but also ensure that the diverse voices and perspectives of our region are duly represented at the highest levels of governance.

“President Tinubu, the road ahead may not be easy, but we firmly believe that your leadership, along with that of your Vice President, holds the promise of positive transformation for our beloved nation.

“The Northern Christian Youth Professionals pledge our unwavering support and commitment to your administration’s endeavours.

“We stand ready to work hand in hand with you, offering our expertise and resources to help achieve the noble goals you have set forth,” he said.