Subsidy: A’Ibom Transport Company Reduces Fares By 25%

Following the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, Akwa Ibom State’s Capital Luxury Transit has announced a 25% reduction in travel costs on all routes across the nation.

This was contained in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Sunday, August 20 by its Chairman, Mr Edidiong Udoidiong.

The withdrawal of fuel subsidies has had an impact on several industries, including transportation, Udoidiong said, adding, “We are keenly aware of the impact this has on our valued customers.” The reduction started on June 15, 2023.

The statement read, “The recent elimination of fuel subsidy has undeniably had an impact on various sectors, including transport, and we are keenly aware of the impact this has on our valued customers,” the statement reads in part.

“In the light of the prevailing economic challenges facing our great nation, Capital Luxury Transit, a trailblazer in luxury road transportation, has taken a bold step towards mitigating the burden on our esteemed passengers.

READ ALSO:

“We are excited to announce a nationwide fare reduction of up to 25% which commenced on June 15, 2023 (two months and

ongoing) Understanding the financial strains faced by individuals and families”.

While commending the CEO for his foresight and empathy for Nigerians’ plights and noted that Capital Luxury Transit would be unwavering in its commitment to providing luxury, safety, and convenience despite the challenging conditions.

“Capital Luxury Transit remains resolute in its commitment to delivering luxury, safety, and convenience. This fare reduction, a testament to the CEO’s compassion and foresight, underscores the unwavering resolve to serve customers with a commitment that transcends financial challenges.

“As a prominent player in the luxury transportation industry, we believe that this farther education not only eases the financial burden on our

passengers but also exemplifies our corporate responsibility in times of economic flux.

“Our dedication to passengers’ satisfaction remains unswerving, and this reduction is just one example of our ongoing efforts to ensure that luxury remains accessible to all.”.

“Capital Luxury Transit’s nationwide fare reduction will encompass all our routes and services, allowing a broader spectrum of individuals to

experience the opulence and comfort from a brand (Capital Luxury Transit) that has changed the narrative of transportation in the country”.