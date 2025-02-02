Subsidies: Trump Suggests Making Canada 51st US State

Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has criticized the US’ financial support for Canada and floated the idea of Canada becoming the “51st State” of the United States.

In a post shared on his social media page on Sunday, Trump expressed dissatisfaction over what he termed as “Hundreds of billions of dollars” in subsidies provided to Canada.

President Trump asserted that the United States does not need Canadian resources.

Trump highlighted America’s energy independence, robust automotive potential, and abundant lumber supply, suggesting that U.S. resources are sufficient to meet domestic demands.

“We pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada. Why? There is no reason. We don’t need anything they have. We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use.

“Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true!“

He further proposed a controversial solution saying: “Canada should become our Cherished 51st State.

“Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!”

The President’s remarks come amid escalating tensions between the two nations following the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory trade policies.

Trump’s proposal suggests that merging Canada into the U.S. would eliminate tariffs, reduce taxes, and provide superior military protection to Canadian citizens.

The U.S. and Canada share one of the world’s largest trade partnerships, with billions of dollars in goods exchanged daily.

However, recent trade disputes have strained relations, particularly in sectors like automotive manufacturing, agriculture, and lumber.

Canada’s Prime Minister, David Eby, is expected to respond formally to the statement, as it touches on critical issues of national independence and economic policy.

