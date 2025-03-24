Subscription Fee Hike: Court Sets June 19 For Arraignment Of Multichoice CEO

Share

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed June 19, 2025, as the date for the arraignment of Multichoice Nigeria Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, over alleged obstruction of an ongoing investigation into the company’s controversial subscription fee increase.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) had filed a three-count criminal charge against the digital television service provider and its CEO, accusing them of impeding regulatory proceedings and defying a directive to halt the price hike. The case, presided over by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, is expected to commence with the formal arraignment of the defendants.

According to the counsel for the FCCPC, A.W. Achimugau, Multichoice and Ugbe deliberately disregarded a directive issued on February 27, 2025, instructing them to suspend the subscription fee increase pending the conclusion of the Commission’s investigation.

The prosecution further stated that despite the directive, the company proceeded with the price adjustment on March 1, 2025, at its headquarters on Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The FCCPC alleged that Multichoice’s decision to proceed with the fee hike was aimed at preempting and undermining the Commission’s investigation, thereby violating Sections 33(4), 110, and 159(2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018.

These infractions, the prosecutor said are punishable under Section 159(4)(a)(b) of the same Act. In addition, the regulatory body accused Multichoice of misleading the Commission by implementing the price increase before the investigative hearing, without raising any objections to the directive.

This, according to the charge sheet, constitutes an attempt to deceive or knowingly mislead a government regulatory agency.

At the last hearing of the matter, neither the representatives of prosecuting agency nor the defence appeared in court. As a result, Justice Aneke adjourned the case to June 19, 2025, for the formal arraignment of Multichoice and Ugbe.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

