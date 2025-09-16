Subregional Collaboration Key To Tackling Hunger – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for stronger collaboration among subregional bodies to end hunger through strategic agricultural investments.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) National and Subregional Hand-in-Hand Forum, Shettima stressed that hunger is a major driver of global insecurity, requiring urgent collective action.

“Nothing unifies humanity as much as hunger. It is the great equaliser that reveals our vulnerabilities and the shared fragility of our existence. Every threat to food availability is an invitation to stand together, compare notes, and find collective means of scaling up production,” the Vice President said.

He also urged Nigerian youths to embrace agriculture, noting that the country’s vast arable land holds the potential to boost prosperity and strengthen food security.

According to him, the National Development Plan (2021–2025) seeks to lift 35 million Nigerians out of poverty, create 21 million jobs, and achieve food and nutrition sufficiency through targeted agricultural investments.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, in his remarks, presented Nigeria’s $3.14 billion investment portfolio under the FAO Hand-in-Hand Initiative. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to policies that encourage agricultural growth.

Kyari explained that the portfolio targets **five priority value chains—tomato, cassava, maize, dairy, and fisheries—**with an average internal rate of return of 14 percent. Backed by $1.75 billion in government funding and $1.39 billion in private sector commitments, the pipeline aims to lift millions out of poverty, create jobs, and enhance food security.

“With 70 million hectares of agricultural land, of which only 20 percent is cultivated, and irrigation potential of over three million hectares, Nigeria represents one of the most compelling agricultural investment destinations in Africa,” Kyari noted.

FAO Country Representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr. Hussein Gadain, commended the government’s commitment to mobilising investment and innovation. He also hailed Shettima’s leadership and the Agriculture Ministry’s efforts in developing bankable investment cases across critical value chains.

“The success of this initiative is measured by the partnerships it has forged,” Gadain said. “We have seen significant strides in matching private sector players, bilateral and multilateral partners with Nigeria’s agricultural development priorities. These are not just commitments on paper; they are tangible investments beginning to drive transformative growth.”