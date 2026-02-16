Submit Evidence Of Toxic Chemical Procurement To DSS, Ribadu Replies El-Rufai

In response to allegation of procurement of thallium sulphate levied against the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu by former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has directed El-Rufai to submit evidence supporting his claims to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.

In a letter dated January 30, 2026 and addressed to Nuhu Ribadu, El-Rufai had said the substance was reportedly sourced from a supplier in Poland.

In its response, ONSA denied such allegation, asking him to supply any evidence he has to the DSS for a proper investigation.

However, New Telegraph learnt that a copy of the response sent to El-Rufai’s Abuja address was rejected by the security operatives on duty on Friday.

They reportedly told the dispatch clerk that the head security was not on the ground and that they did not have an idea of when El-Rufai would visit.

However, it was eventually delivered on Sunday and the head of security signed and received it on behalf of El-Rufai.

Also, a brigadier-general, OM Adesuyi who wrote on behalf of the NSA on February 13, 2026 said: “I have the honour to present the compliments of the National Security Adviser and to acknowledge receipt of

Your Excellency’s correspondence received on 11 February 2026 requesting clarification regarding the alleged procurement of approximately 10 kilograms of Thallium Sulphate by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“The correspondence further indicated that information concerning the purported procurement is reportedly available to the political opposition leadership. In this regard, I am directed to respectfully convey that ONSA has neither procured nor initiated any process for the purchase of such material, and has no intention of doing so. However, I am further directed to state that the allegation has been formally referred to the Department of State Services for a comprehensive investigation.

‘Your Excellency and other parties involved, who may possess relevant information relating to this claim will be duly invited by the Service to provide any evidence that may assist in an in-depth investigation, establishing the facts and ensuring due diligence.

“Please accept the assurances of the esteemed regards of the National Security Adviser.”

It would be recalled that on Friday, El-Rufai said he accessed an intercepted telephone conversation involving Ribadu.

Speaking on Prime Time, an Arise Television programme, he said “someone tapped” Ribadu’s phone and that he listened to the NSA allegedly directing security operatives to arrest him.