Rivers Assembly Asks Fubara To Submit Commissioner-Nominees, 2025 Budget

Following its first plenary after the six-month emergency rule, the Rivers State House of Assembly on Thursday called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to forward the list of Commissioner-nominees to it for screening and confirmation.

This is as the lawmakers asked the Governor to immediately begin the process of putting together an Appropriation Bill for the remaining part of the year.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the plenary was presided over by the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, took place at the Conference Hall of the Legislative Quarters, Aba Road, where the lawmakers are sitting temporarily.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu declared state of emergency on Rivers on March 18, 2025, following the political unrest in the state.

However, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, President Tinubu reinstated Governor Fubara, his deputy and the state House of Assembly as he declared democratic governance in the state.