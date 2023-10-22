Submission of 2023 Lagos Street Soccer Championship Forms Ends Monday

Sales and submissions of participation forms for the 2023 Lagos Street Soccer Championship will end on Monday 23 October. The organisers of the event made this known over the weekend.

With over one thousand forms already sold across the 20 local governments of Lagos state, the committee said plans are in place for the commencement of the 2023 championship after an eight-year hiatus.

The official draw will happen later this week following the colourful opening ceremony held at the Obele Oniwala mini stadium on Sunday October 15 to herald the 2023 edition. The draws will kickstart the competition across multiple venues within the state.

The LSSC chairman, Bolaji Yusuf, said, “We accommodated all teams and local governments throughout this process. The forms were available online and we also ensured that forms were in all the Local Government Areas to make it easier for interested teams to procure.

“It is time to move on to the next phase of activity which is the official draws for all the participating teams across the state.”